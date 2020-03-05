Finland's Nokia announces 5G partnership with Intel

FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokia Oyj (NOKIA.HE) has entered into partnership with Intel (INTC.O) to accelerate its so-far sluggish shift to 5G, the company said on Thursday, a day after announcing a similar deal with Marvell Technology (MRVL.O).

Nokia has struggled with slower-than-expected development of its Reefshark system on chips (SoC), which allow a single chip to carry an entire computer system, enabling Nokia to produce equipment more cheaply.

“Nokia is working with multiple partners to support its ReefShark family of chipsets, which are used in many basestation elements,” the Finnish firm said.