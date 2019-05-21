Business News
Nokia CEO admits to delays in rolling out 5G

FILE PHOTO: Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday that the company had been a little slow in getting 5G technology up and running, citing merging its own technology plans with those of acquired Alcatel-Lucent as a reason.

Asked about the regulatory problems facing Chinese telecoms rival Huawei, he said: “Perhaps there is long term opportunity but more than that, it’s hard to say at this point.”

Nokia last month reported a surprise quarterly loss after it failed to supply 5G telecoms equipment in time.

“We are late in 5G by a few weeks to a couple of months,” Suri told Nokia’s annual shareholder meeting.

Suri told investors he remained confident the company would reach its annual financial guidance.

