Telecom network maker Nokia reorganizes itself ahead of 5G race

Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are seen in Espoo, Finland July 26, 2018. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Nokia will merge its mobile networks and fixed networks business groups into a new unit called Access Networks as it takes aim at 5G opportunities, the Finnish firm announced on Thursday.

“By creating a single Access Networks organization that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio,” Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia also announced management changes with Tommi Uitto appointed president of Mobile Networks and Marc Rouanne, who has been serving as president of Mobile Networks, leaving the company.

Uitto has been leading mobile networks product sales.