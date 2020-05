FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Wednesday it had issued an offer to buy back for cash its 1% notes due March 15, 2021 for up to 500 million euros.

The purpose of the tender offer is to manage Nokia’s overall indebtedness, it said a statement. Nokia also announced it planned to issue new euro-denominated fixed-rate notes.