April 10, 2018 / 8:34 PM / in 2 hours

Google in talks to buy Nokia's airplane broadband business: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia Oyj’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Nokia’s technology could help Google offer a faster alternative to existing Wi-Fi on airplanes, the report said, adding that talks were advanced and a deal could be reached soon.

A final decision, however, had not been made and the companies could still decide against a deal, Bloomberg said.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, while a Nokia spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

