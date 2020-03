FILE PHOTO: Pekka Lundmark, former President and CEO of Finnish utility company Fortum, poses after a news conference announcing that Fortum is set to gain control of Germany's Uniper by acquiring the stakes of activist funds Elliott and Knight Vinke in Duesseldorf, Germany, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia’s incoming chief executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference on Monday it was too soon to talk about any strategic changes.

Nokia said earlier on Monday Lundmark would replace Rajeev Suri as Chief Executive in September.