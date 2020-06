FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Finnish telecoms network maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Thursday it has appointed Marco Wiren as chief financial officer following changes of its chairman and chief executive this year.

Wiren will replace Kristian Pullola from September 1, joining from Finnish engineering firm Wartsila (WRT1V.HE) where he is heading power plant technology unit, it said.