Flags with the Nokia logo flutter at company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said on Tuesday its board would name Sari Baldauf to succeed Risto Siilasmaa as board chairman at the next annual shareholders meeting.

Sari Baldauf headed Nokia’s networks unit, now the company’s main business, between 1998 and 2005.