Nokia says won share of China Unicom 5G core network order

(Reuters) - Nokia has won a share of China Unicom’s 5G core network order alongside with Huawei and ZTE, Nokia’s Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told Reuters in an interview, citing information published by the telecom operator.

“We are the only foreign supplier in China Unicom for 5G core,” Suri said.

“It should be about 10% market share in 5G core and about 17% in virtualized IMS,” he added, referring to virtual IP Multimedia Subsystems, which deliver real-time communication services.