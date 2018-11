Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are seen in Espoo, Finland July 26, 2018. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish mobile telecom network maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it had signed frame deals with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

The deals includes deliveries of 4G radio and fixed access equipment, IP routing and optical transport equipment and other services through next year, Nokia said.