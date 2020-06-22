Nokia must 'really significantly' reduce job cuts in France, finance ministry official says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) must “really significantly” reduce its announced job cuts in France, an official at the French finance ministry said on Monday.

Nokia said earlier on Monday that it planned to cut 1,233 jobs at its French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent International, equivalent to a third of the unit’s workforce.

“Nokia must improve this job cuts plan really significantly,” the finance ministry official said.