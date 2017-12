HELSINKI (Reuters) - Telecom network equipment maker Nokia said on Monday its Chief Operating Officer Monika Maurer was leaving the company.

A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Joerg Erlemeier, currently a Senior Vice President for Nokia Transformation, will be the new COO, Nokia added.

“Monika Maurer... will support Erlemeier during a transition period and then leave Nokia to pursue new opportunities outside the company,” Nokia said.