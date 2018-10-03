FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 2:46 PM / in 2 hours

Nokia head of patents to leave the company

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The head of Nokia’s patents business, Ilkka Rahnasto, is leaving to take up a role outside the company, a Nokia spokesman said on Wednesday.

His patent business responsibilities will be split between Nokia veterans Jenni Lukander and Eeva Hakoranta, the spokesman said in an email following Helsingin Sanomat daily’s online report on Rahnasto’s departure.

While about 90 percent of Nokia’s sales come from mobile network equipment, licensing payments on Nokia’s smartphone patents are highly profitable and the company has recently struck licensing deals with all the main handset makers.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
