FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a Nokia logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it was going to cut 350 jobs in Finland as part of ongoing plans to find savings worth 700 million euros ($800 million) by 2020.

“The planned changes are indispensable to secure Nokia’s long-term competitiveness,” head of the company’s Finnish operations, Tommi Uitto, said in a statement.