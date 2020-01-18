Nokia October warning investigated by local FSA: newspaper report

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Finland’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has started an investigation into Nokia’s (NOKIA.HE) sharp profit warning in October which sent its shares more than 20% lower, Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported on Saturday.

The paper did not identify its source. Nokia and FSA were unavailable to comment outside business hours.

On Oct 24 Nokia slashed its 2019 and 2020 profit outlook and halted dividend pay-outs, saying the company would need to spend more to fend off rivals in the fast-growing 5G networks business.

The maximum penalty Nokia could face from FSA is 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million), the report said.