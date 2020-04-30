Nokia first quarter in profit, revenues miss consensus

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nokia is seen before the company's news conference in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj (NOKIA.HE) reported lower-than-expected revenues for the first three months of the year on Thursday, but eked out a small profit, backed by good demand for 5G telecoms equipment.

The Finnish company, battling with China’s Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson (ERICb.ST), is trying to strengthen its 5G slate and looking especially to deployment by U.S. telecom companies for growth.

Nokia reported January-March revenues of 4.9 billion euros ($5.33 billion), missing the 5.1 billion euro consensus figure, according to Refinitiv data.

Nokia generated first quarter underlying profit of 1 cent per share, beating analysts forecast for breakeven, and a loss of 2 cents per share in the same period last year.