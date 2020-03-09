Tyre maker Nokian completes U.S. factory investment

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres NRE1V.HE has begun producing tyres for commercial sale at its new U.S. factory in Dayton, Tennessee, the company said on Monday.

The $360 million investment was announced in 2017 by Nokian which previously had a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland.

Last year, Nokian said it aimed to double its sales in North America within five years, from 194.5 million euros ($217 million) and a little over 12% of its total sales in 2018.