Tire maker Nokian trims profit view as sales fall in Russia, Nordics

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokian Tyres (NRE1V.HE) on Wednesday cut its full-year profit outlook after reporting a surprise fall in quarterly earnings, dented by unfavorable currency moves and weak sales in Russia and the Nordics.

Nokian tyres are pictured on display at the "Krepost" Toyota dealership in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Nokian shares tumbled 11 percent on the latest warning in the automotive sector after a string of trimmed forecasts and weak results from Michelin (MICP.PA), Continental (CONG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

Nokian, which has a large plant in Russia and a smaller one in Finland, said 2018 sales and operating profit were now expected to be flat or slightly higher than 2017, compared with a previous forecast of growing sales and profit.

Third-quarter operating profit dropped 4 percent from a year earlier to 86 million euros ($97.5 million), clearly below analysts’ average expectation of 95 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales fell 2 percent in total - 18 percent in Russia and 4 percent in the Nordic region - while North America and Central Europe showed some growth from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Hille Korhonen said a late summer season in Russia resulted in high inventory levels, which is now cutting winter tire demand, while new emissions standards hit car sales in Sweden.

“Central Europe (also) has high summer tire inventories ... The winter season has not yet started, timing of winter might have an impact on sales,” Korhonen told a conference call.

Shares in the company were trading 27 percent lower compared to the start of the year.

“This is surprisingly weak report (from Nokian)... We must lower our estimates due to the changed outlook and weaker-than-expected Q3,” Inderes Equity Research analyst Petri Kajaani said with an “accumulate” rating on the stock.

Nokian is looking to boost growth with a new $360 million plant in the United States, due to start in 2020.

“Construction is proceeding according to plan ... This (plant) will release capacity from our Russian factory for growth in Russia and Europe,” Korhonen said.