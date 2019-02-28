Nomad Foods quarterly sales beat estimates

(Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, as the frozen food maker benefited from acquisitions of Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s.

Net income rose to €40.8 million ($46.6 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from €27.3 million, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue rose 21 percent to €614.8 million, beating analysts’ estimate of €588.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitv.