Japan
June 19, 2019 / 4:48 AM / in 16 minutes

Nomura shares surge most since Nov 2016 on $1.4 billion buyback

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc surged more than 10% on Wednesday after Japan’s top brokerage announced a $1.4 billion buyback a day earlier.

The unexpected announcement comes ahead of Nomura’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday and sent its shares up 10.5%, the most in more than 31 months.

Nomura said on Tuesday it would repurchase up to 150 billion yen ($1.38 billion) of its own stock in a program to run until the end of the current fiscal year to March-end.

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below