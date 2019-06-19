Nomura shares surge most since Nov 2016 on $1.4 billion buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc surged more than 10% on Wednesday after Japan’s top brokerage announced a $1.4 billion buyback a day earlier.

The unexpected announcement comes ahead of Nomura’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday and sent its shares up 10.5%, the most in more than 31 months.

Nomura said on Tuesday it would repurchase up to 150 billion yen ($1.38 billion) of its own stock in a program to run until the end of the current fiscal year to March-end.