Nordea third-quarter profit misses estimates, cites difficult market conditions

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea (NDAFI.HE), the Nordic region’s biggest bank, posted on Wednesday a steeper-than-expected fall in third-quarter profit, citing difficult market conditions and lower corporate activity.

FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Operating profit at Nordea, which this month moved its headquarters to Finland from Sweden, fell 21 percent from a year prior to 866 million euros ($993 million), missing analysts’ average expectation of 930 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“Third quarter revenues were disappointing and also characterized by seasonality. Growing lending volumes improved the net interest income but was offset by margin pressure mainly in household segment,” Chief Executive Casper von Koskull said in a statement.

Nordea repeated its forecast for a higher 2018 net profit and said loan losses in coming quarters were likely to be smaller than a long-term average.

Following a money laundering scandal involving Denmark’s Danske Bank A/S (DANSKE.CO), Nordea this week found itself hit by allegations of breaches in internal controls against money laundering.

Nordea on Wednesday said it refuses to be used as “a platform for money laundering”, has strengthened transaction monitoring, and is collaborating closely with authorities.

($1 = 0.8718 euros)