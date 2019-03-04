Nordea says latest money-laundering allegations are not new

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic bank Nordea said Finnish media reports on Monday linking it to money-laundering had been covered before and that it had already commented on the allegations.

Finnish broadcaster Yle cited leaked documents in a report that Nordea handled some 700 million euros ($790 million) in suspicious transactions between 2005 and 2017.

“The information that was published today revolves around a complex of allegations that has been covered by media before and that Nordea has commented on previously,” Nordea said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters, adding it had reported to relevant authorities when it had found suspicious behavior.

“We recognize that our systems in the past may not have been robust enough to counter this sort of financial crime. For that we are truly sorry,” the bank said.