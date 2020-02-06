Nordea CEO sees improvements as fourth-quarter results beats expectations

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - New Nordea Bank (NDAFI.HE) chief executive Frank Vang-Jensen slashed costs and promised to hit financial targets on Thursday, as the Nordic region’s biggest lender reported fourth-quarter net earnings above market expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The Nordea bank logo is seen outside their corporate headquarters in Stockholm February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo

The results return Nordea to profitability after a dismal third quarter of 2019, when the bank reported its first loss since it was created in a bank merger in 1998 because of one-off charges totaling 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion).

“There are several promising signs in the beginning of the new phase of Nordea, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to get to where we want to be,” Vang-Jensen said.

The result shows early signs of Vang-Jensen’s promised turnaround after being appointed in September to revive the bank following years of sluggish profitability.

Nordea said it had reduced costs by 5%, improving the cost-to-income ratio from 63% to 57%.

Return on equity for the quarter was an improved 7.6%, but the bank continues to trail many of its Nordic peers.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 750 million euros ($825 million) from a year-ago 505 million euros to beat analysts’ mean forecast of 705 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net interest income, the bank’s most important income line, fell 3% to 1.11 billion euros from a year earlier 1.13 billion euros, but was roughly unchanged in local currencies.

Nordea repeated the financial targets it set in October, including a return-on-equity target of above 10% and a cost-to-income ratio of 50% by 2022.

The bank proposed a dividend of 0.40 euros per share for 2019, down from 0.69 in 2018 and in line with the mean analyst forecast of 0.40 euros.

Shares in the lender were up 3.5% for the year when markets closed on Wednesday, as investors show signs of backing Vang-Jensen’s turnaround plan.