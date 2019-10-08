Acciona launches takeover offer for Nordex

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE) on Tuesday said it had launched a 10% cash capital increase through a private placement to its anchor shareholder Acciona (ANA.MC), which was followed by Acciona launching a takeover offer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy, construction and services conglomerate Acciona, is projected on a wall during company's annual shareholders meeting in Alcobendas, outside Madrid, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

The capital increase, confirmed by Acciona, will raise 99 million euros ($108.70 million) in new equity, resulting in Acciona’s shareholding in Nordex rising above 30%.

Under German takeover law, this makes it mandatory for Acciona to make a takeover offer to all Nordex shareholders.

Acciona published its tender offer for 100% of Nordex at 10.32 euros per share, adding the transaction was expected to be broadly neutral to earnings in 2020 and enhancing in 2021.

Acciona said that after the capital increase, it will hold 36.27% of Nordex capital.

The additional liquidity would help Nordex to step up its activities in a challenging market environment.

Nordex said its management and supervisory boards would review the corresponding offer document.

The capital increase was part of the company’s growth path for 2020 and beyond, Nordex said.

“We welcome Acciona reinforcing its commitment and supporting Nordex with further equity, as its single biggest shareholder,” Chief Executive Jose Luis Blanco said.

Nordex cited demand for its Delta 4000 series of wind turbines and an order backlog amounting to more than 7 billion euros at the end of the first half 2019.

Shares in Nordex were up 5% at 0735 GMT, having risen up to 9.4% earlier.

Acciona will hold a call at 0800 GMT.