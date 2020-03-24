Nordex forecasts higher profits but warns of coronavirus risks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE) on Tuesday said it expects sales and profits to rise strongly in 2020, but cautioned it may have to adjust the outlook should the current coronavirus crisis cause significant disruptions to the sector.

The group forecast consolidated sales of 4.2-4.8 billion euros ($4.5-$5.2 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 160-240 million euros this year.

This would represent a sales increase of up to 27-45% and a 29-94% rise of EBITDA, boosted by its 5.5 billion euro order book, which was up 43% year-on-year.

“However, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the group’s business performance in 2020 is subject to significant uncertainty,” Nordex said. “It is still too early to conclusively assess the consequences of this new, complex and continuously changing situation.”

CEO Jose Luis Blanco said the group, which also said it won a 400 megawatt supply and maintenance contract from Norway, continued to further develop its global supply chain.

Shares in the group, which competes with sector heavyweights Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) and Vestas (VWS.CO), were indicated to open 9.5% higher.