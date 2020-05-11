May 11, 2020 / 5:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nordex says supply chain problems persist in COVID-19 crisis

FILE PHOTO: An engineer works on a wing at the Nordex wind turbine factory hall in Rostock, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE) on Monday said it was unclear when it could issue a new outlook for the current year, saying supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit its business.

“The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been dominating everyday life in Europe and many other regions for several weeks now. The Nordex Group and the wind energy sector as a whole are being impacted by this crisis,” CEO Jose Luis Blanco said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

