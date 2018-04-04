FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 4, 2018 / 1:31 PM / in 21 hours

Nordex stock gains after key shareholder buys stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Jan Klatten, the husband of Germany’s richest woman, has slightly increased his stake in German wind turbine maker Nordex (NDXG.DE), according to a regulatory filing published by the company on Wednesday.

Via momentum-capital Vermoegensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Klatten, who also sits on Nordex’s supervisory board, bought 502,406 euros ($616,703) worth of Nordex stock at an average price of 7.13 euros a share.

Shares in the group, the world’s sixth-largest maker of wind turbines, rose 5.2 percent on the news to 7.78 euros apiece. Its shares have lost 12 percent year-to-date.

    Together with SKion - which is owned by Susanne Klatten, one of the largest shareholders in luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) - momentum holds 5.71 percent in Nordex, making them the second-largest investor after Spain’s Acciona (ANA.MC).

    Nordex last week forecast a recovery in Germany, its largest market by sales, by 2020, helped by easing pricing pressure, efficiencies and an expected pick-up in demand.

    ($1 = 0.8147 euros)

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Heinrich

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.