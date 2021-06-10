Two organisers of Nordgold IPO see its value at $5.1-$6.6 billion - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-$6.6 billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Gazprombank put it at $5.1-$6.6 billion, while Renaissance sees it at $5.4-$6.3 billion, the sources said, adding books were expected to open on June 21 and close on June 29.