Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

Two organisers of Nordgold IPO see its value at $5.1-$6.6 billion - sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-$6.6 billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Gazprombank put it at $5.1-$6.6 billion, while Renaissance sees it at $5.4-$6.3 billion, the sources said, adding books were expected to open on June 21 and close on June 29.

Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up