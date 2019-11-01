Nasdaq to restart equity trading in Nordics and Baltics at 1200 GMT

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic and Baltic stocks market operator Nasdaq said on Friday its markets would reopen at 1200 GMT following a trading halt due to technical issues.

“Nasdaq has experienced connectivity issues, affecting markets in the Nordics and Baltics. As a result, equity and equity derivatives markets were halted at 11.03 CET,” Nasdaq said in an emailed statement.

“We are working to open the markets with an opening auction at 12.50 CET, followed by continuous trading from 13.00 CET. Stockholm opening hours will be extended from 13.00 to 14.00 CET,” it said.

Nasdaq operates the bourses in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.