Nordic and Baltic equity trading to resume after tech glitch

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic and Baltic stocks markets will reopen at 1200 GMT on Friday, operator Nasdaq said after trade was halted by technical problem earlier in the day.

“Nasdaq has experienced connectivity issues, affecting markets in the Nordics and Baltics. As a result, equity and equity derivatives markets were halted at 1103 CET,” Nasdaq said in an emailed statement.

“We are working to open the markets with an opening auction at 1250 CET, followed by continuous trading from 1300 CET. Stockholm opening hours will be extended from 1300 to 1400 CET.”

The Stockholm bourse had been scheduled to close at 1200 GMT ahead of a public holiday.

Nasdaq operates the bourses in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

A Nasdaq spokesman declined to give more detail on the connectivity issue.