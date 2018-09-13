Nordic power trader defaults, costs Nasdaq members 114 million euros

OSLO (Reuters) - A Norwegian power trader has defaulted, leaving commodities companies who are part of the Nasdaq clearing house system to cover a 114 million euro ($133 million) hole in the exchange’s contingency fund.

“My position was too big in relation to the market’s liquidity,” power trader Einar Aas said in a statement, adding that his portfolio had been sold off by Nasdaq late on Wednesday and that he risked personal bankruptcy as a result of the default.

The default was triggered by extraordinary fluctuations in the spread between the German and Nordic power markets, Nasdaq said in its own statement.

“When the member, Einar Aas, no longer could meet the margin requirement due to the losses in the portfolio, Nasdaq Clearing had to close out the portfolio,” it added.

Members who do not pay by the deadline would themselves risk being declared in default, a Nasdaq spokesman explained.

“Nasdaq Clearing used (money) from the default fund to cover losses and it also incurred a minor loss itself... Commodities members have two business days to put together the amount back to the default fund,” said a Nasdaq spokesman.

Traders said replenishing the default fund was vital to the health of the market.

“If a market participant does not pay within a couple of days they will not be able to trade in Nasdaq,” said Henning Nymann, a power trader at Norway’s TronderEnergi.

Sweden’s financial supervisory authority (FI) earlier said the defaulting member’s collateral had been insufficient to cover the losses.

“Consequently, parts of Nasdaq Clearing’s capital as well as parts of the default fund contributions posted by non-defaulting commodity clearing members will be utilized to cover the losses,” FI said in a statement.

The decision to declare the member in default has no impact on the clearing of equity and fixed income derivatives, it added. ($1 = 0.8562 euros)