EU chip M&A is politically sound, financially iffy

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - STMicroelectronics Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery has two good reasons to make an offer for Nordic Semiconductor and an even better one to hold back. The risk for shareholders in his $32 billion chip designer-manufacturer is that political and technological hype override the iffy financial logic.

Shares in $5 billion Nordic rose 10% on Thursday after Italian newspaper Milano Finanza reported that STMicro was mulling an offer. The Oslo-listed company’s chief financial officer told Reuters via text message that he had “no knowledge of this, so we have no comment”. STMicro, whose anchor shareholders are the French and Italian governments, declined to comment.

The duo would make a formidable pair within the fast-growing field of designing chips for everyday gizmos, known as the internet of things. Chery and STMicro talk a good game on this front, and claimed in 2019 to be the number two player worldwide for general-purpose microcontrollers – basic chips which govern how the dishwashers or factory machines of the future might behave.

Nordic, for its part, specialises in getting these devices hooked up to the internet. It reckons that its very latest power-efficient chips could both process data and provide connectivity. A smart keyboard or parking meter for example, could just use an all-in-one Nordic piece of kit.

The political considerations seem equally attractive. With Dialog Semiconductor in the process of being acquired by Japan’s Renesas Electronics, Nordic is one of the few pure-play European chip designers left. Keeping its in-demand technology in the region would probably please Paris and Rome, who ultimately stand behind Chery at STMicro, and the European Commission, which wants to build continental chip champions.

None of that changes the questionable financial rationale, however. Assuming a 30% equity premium, Nordic’s enterprise value would be $5.6 billion. In return, STMicro would get just $250 million of operating profit in 2025, using median Refinitiv estimates. Assuming a 22% tax rate, that’s a measly 3.5% return on invested capital.

Chery could argue that revenue boosters and cost savings would raise that figure. But they’d have to be monumental. To hit a 10% return, the deal would have to deliver an extra operating profit of $450 million – equivalent to one-quarter of their forecast combined total this year. STM’s shares dipped 1% on Thursday. Investors are right to be nervous.

