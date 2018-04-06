Cross-country skiing: Bjoergen brings curtain down on golden career

(Reuters) - Cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen, the most successful winter Olympian of all time with 15 medals, has told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that she is bringing her glittering career to a close.

FILE PHOTO: Cross-Country Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's 30km Mass Start Classic - Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - February 25, 2018 - Gold medallist Marit Bjoergen of Norway celebrates victory with her national flag. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The 38-year-old, who won five medals at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang in February and recorded 114 individual wins in her 303 World Cup races, said that the time was right to call it a day.

“I don’t feel I have the motivation that is needed to give 100 percent for another season, that’s why I’m choosing to retire,” she told NRK.

She finished her career with a total of eight Olympic golds, five in individual races and three in team events, and rounded off the Pyeongchang Games with a dominant victory in the 30km classic race.