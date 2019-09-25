Nasdaq Commodities power exchange adds more market makers

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) Commodities is introducing two trading windows per day for electricity futures contracts in an effort to boost liquidity in the Nordic power market, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.
The two trading windows will be between 09-10 CET and between 13-14 CET. The contracts that can be traded will be the front month, front quarter and front year.
The windows were introduced under a program Nasdaq calls Market Maker Light, under which three market makers were signed up: Modity Energy Trading, Oersted Salg and Service AS and MFT Energy AS.
The service complements the existing offering where Vattenfall is the market maker for the whole trading day.
Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik