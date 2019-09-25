Nasdaq Commodities power exchange adds more market makers

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) Commodities is introducing two trading windows per day for electricity futures contracts in an effort to boost liquidity in the Nordic power market, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two trading windows will be between 09-10 CET and between 13-14 CET. The contracts that can be traded will be the front month, front quarter and front year.

The windows were introduced under a program Nasdaq calls Market Maker Light, under which three market makers were signed up: Modity Energy Trading, Oersted Salg and Service AS and MFT Energy AS.

The service complements the existing offering where Vattenfall is the market maker for the whole trading day.