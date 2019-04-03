Deutsche Hypo to remain part of German lender NordLB: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - German bank NordLB will hold onto its property lender Deutsche Hypo after weighing to sell the profitable division, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
NordLB declined to comment.
The bank’s largest shareholder, the German state of Lower Saxony, has repeatedly said NordLB should be profitable after its restructuring.
The company is struggling with writedowns on bad shipping loans.
Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Tassilo Hummel