Business News
April 2, 2019 / 10:51 AM / in 2 hours

NordLB to refrain from ships financing business in the future: source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s NordLB will step out of ships financing business and will reduce activity in its airplanes financing business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source added that the German regional state of Saxony-Anhalt would contribute 198 million euros ($221.76 million) to rescue the ailing bank as part of a plan agreed by its owners - German savings banks and some regional states - in February.

Saxony-Anhalt did not expect dividends from the bank before 2024, the source added.

NordLB declined to comment.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel & Kathrin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below