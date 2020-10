FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has given the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium permission to operate its Baltic Sea natural gas pipeline in Danish waters, the country’s energy agency said on Thursday.

“Nord Stream 2 AG has been granted an operations permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the Danish continental shelf,” the agency said.