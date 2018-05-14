FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 14, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Environmental group ClientEarth files complaint to stop Nord Stream 2 in Finland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Environmental campaign group ClientEarth on Monday said it had submitted a complaint to a Finnish court seeking to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through Finnish waters citing the risk of serious harm to marine life.

Finland approved the pipeline last month and the pipeline’s operator started preparatory work shortly after that.

The work involves detonating World War Two bombs on the sea floor along the pipeline’s proposed route and ClientEarth said that could cause serious harm to porpoises, seals and birds.

A Nord Stream spokeswoman said the project organization would examine the complaint, but added that it had agreed with Finnish authorities on mitigation measures to reduce the impact on marine life.

The proposed pipeline between Russia and Germany, owned by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, is set to cross around 375 km of Finland’s economic zone through the Baltic Sea.

Like Finland, Germany has also approved the pipeline. The project is currently collecting permits from Russia, Sweden and Denmark.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.