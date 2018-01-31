Germany grants permit for Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project has received a permit for construction and operation in German territorial waters and the landfall area around eastern Germany’s Lubmin, the project’s operator said on Wednesday.
Nord Stream 2 said it has fulfilled all requirements and expects permits to be issued by other countries in time for construction to begin as scheduled in 2018.
Nord Stream 2 would double the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s current annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. Nord Stream runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.
