January 31, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in 3 hours

Germany grants permit for Nord Stream 2 Russian gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project has received a permit for construction and operation in German territorial waters and the landfall area around eastern Germany’s Lubmin, the project’s operator said on Wednesday.

Nord Stream 2 said it has fulfilled all requirements and expects permits to be issued by other countries in time for construction to begin as scheduled in 2018.

Nord Stream 2 would double the existing Nord Stream pipeline’s current annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. Nord Stream runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
