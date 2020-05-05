Nordstrom to close 16 stores, restructure in cost-saving push

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Nordstrom Inc, is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday it would close 16 stores and restructure its operations in an effort to cut costs and weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization, which will save $150 million in costs, it said in a statement.

The retailer will also incur non-cash impairment charges associated with the store closures. In March, Nordstorm had suspended its quarterly dividend and pulled its 2020 outlook.