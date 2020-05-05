Commodities
May 5, 2020 / 10:58 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Nordstrom to close 16 stores, restructure in cost-saving push

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Nordstrom Inc, is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Apparel retailer Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday it would close 16 stores and restructure its operations in an effort to cut costs and weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization, which will save $150 million in costs, it said in a statement.

The retailer will also incur non-cash impairment charges associated with the store closures. In March, Nordstorm had suspended its quarterly dividend and pulled its 2020 outlook.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below