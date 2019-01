FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) said on Tuesday its comparable store sales during the crucial months of November and December rose 1.3 percent.

The department store operator also said it now expects full-year profit to be in the low end of its outlook range of $3.27 to $3.37 per share.

The company’s shares fell 3 percent in extended trading.