Nordstrom misses quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Department store chain Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported quarterly sales below analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, as the upscale retailer struggled to attract shoppers to both its full-price and off-price stores.

The Seattle-based retailer said total revenue fell 5% to $3.87 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, lower than the $3.93 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings fell to $141 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter from $162 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

