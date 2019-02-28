February 28, 2019 / 9:31 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Nordstrom profit beats Wall Street estimates, shares rise

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Nordstrom store is pictured in Broomfield, Colorado, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Department store operator Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up more than 5 percent after hours.

Net income rose to $248 million, or $1.48 per share, compared with $151 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. That beat Wall Street’s average estimate of $1.42 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The retailer said same-store sales rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, missing the 1.1 percent increase expected by Wall Street analysts.

Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below