December 12, 2018

Norfolk Southern moves headquarters to Atlanta

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Coal trains approach Norfolk Southern's Williamson rail yard in Williamson, West Virginia at the border of Pike County, Kentucky May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) said on Wednesday it would shift its headquarters to Atlanta from Virginia, tapping a major hub for transportation.

The fourth-largest U.S. railroad joins United Parcel Services (UPS.N), Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) in locating its headquarters in Atlanta.

Norfolk Southern’s move to Atlanta has already begun and will take several years for the new headquarters to be completed, the company said.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

