Norfolk Southern moves headquarters to Atlanta

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) said on Wednesday it would shift its headquarters to Atlanta from Virginia, tapping a major hub for transportation.

The fourth-largest U.S. railroad joins United Parcel Services (UPS.N), Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) in locating its headquarters in Atlanta.

Norfolk Southern’s move to Atlanta has already begun and will take several years for the new headquarters to be completed, the company said.