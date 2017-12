MOSCOW (Reuters) - The situation on the Korean Peninsula risks to move into a “hot phase”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses a news conference during a meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lavrov was speaking after a trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. He said all three countries did not want tensions on the Korean Peninsula to escalate any further, Interfax reported.