Norsk Hydro puts Rolled Products division under review amid poor profits: new CEO

Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim pose for a picture in the company's headquarters in Oslo, Norway May 8, 2019, REUTERS/Terje Solsvik

OSLO (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro’s Rolled Products division has for years failed to deliver sufficient profitability, the company’s new chief executive told Reuters as she took office on Wednesday.

The unit’s future has been put under review, the company announced earlier in the day, and all options will be explored, Hilde Merete Aasheim said.

“The situation is unsustainable the way it is now,” she said in an interview at Hydro’s headquarters in Oslo.

“It’s like a world championship. Every unit (of the company) must deliver,” Aasheim added.