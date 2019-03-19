Cyber Risk
March 19, 2019 / 12:14 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hackers demanded ransom money from Norsk Hydro to stop cyber attack: NRK

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Hackers demanded ransom money from Norsk Hydro to stop an ongoing cyber attack on its IT systems, public broadcaster NRK reported on its website, citing a message sent by the Norwegian National Centre for Cybersecurity.

The Norwegian National Security Authority, of which the Norwegian National Centre for Cybersecurity is a part, was not immediately available for comment.

Norsk Hydro was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
