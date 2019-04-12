Norsk Hydro delays first-quarter results report due to March cyber attack

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro are seen in Oslo, Norway March 19, 2019. NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminum maker Norsk Hydro will postpone reporting its first-quarter results until June 5 due to a cyber attack against the company in March, it said on Friday.

In terms of production output, most operations are back to normal or near normal levels following the attack, with Extruded Solutions, the most affected segment running at 85-90 percent capacity, the company added.

“The cyber attack has, however, caused delays to certain administrative processes, including systems for reporting, billing and invoicing. As a result of this, Hydro has today announced a delay in its first quarter reporting,” the company said in a statement.

The company had previously planned to report the quarterly results on April 30.

Norsk Hydro halted some production on March 19 and switched other units to manual operation after hackers blocked its systems with ransomware.

It’s Primary Metal and Rolled Products business segments were running as normal, but still with a higher degree of manual operation, the company added.