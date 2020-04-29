Norsk Hydro first-quarter profit tops forecasts, warns of coronavirus impact

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a four-fold jump in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday that beat expectations, boosted by cost cuts and a weaker local currency.
The company, however, warned the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting global demand for the metal used in construction, packaging and transportation, as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus’ spread brought economic activity to a virtual halt.
Norsk Hydro’s underlying earnings before interest and tax rose to 2.25 billion Norwegian crowns ($217 million) in the January-March period, from 559 million crowns a year earlier, exceeding the 1.17 billion crowns expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.
Earlier this month, the company said it was slashing costs and investments, and postponed a decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019.
“The COVID-19 situation is challenging the global economy, causing significant uncertainty for Hydro’s operations and business areas,” Chief Executive Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.
Demand for aluminium had been expected to soften this year even before the impact of the pandemic and is now seen declining sharply, the company said.
Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Aditya Soni