Norsk Hydro fourth quarter, dividend miss forecast amid continuing Brazil woes

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks through an interdicted area which is part of the DRS2 bauxite residue deposit at the Alunorte alumina refinery owned by Norway's Norsk Hydro ASA, in Barcarena, Para state, Brazil March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro reported on Thursday much lower-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits and full-year dividend amid continuing output restrictions in Brazil.

Hydro’s underlying operating profit for the quarter fell by 85 percent year-on-year to 534 million Norwegian crowns ($62.48 million), while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a profit of 1.45 billion crowns.

Brazil last year forced the company to slash output from its Alunorte alumina refinery by 50 percent following a spill of untreated water from the facility, the world’s largest of its kind and a key supplier to Hydro’s metal smelters.

Last month, the Brazilian state of Para lifted its part of the restrictions, but full production at Alunorte can only resume once a federal court follows suit, Hydro has said.

“Our results are reflecting the challenging situation we face in Brazil and higher raw material costs,” Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said in a statement.

Alunorte had made progress towards resuming normal production but the timing remained uncertain, he added.

Hydro’s board proposed a dividend of 1.25 crowns per share for 2018, down from 1.75 crowns for 2017, while analysts on average had predicted a 1.58 crown payout.